IN honour of February’s LGBT History Month an exhibition of Trans artwork by West Wales artist Annabelle May Hampton entitled “Transcape” will be held at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Local West Wales artist Annabelle Hampton’s work is a thought-provoking examination of her transgender identity throughout her life.

The exhibition opens on February 3.

Supported by the Welsh Arts Council this exhibition of oil paintings and photographs will shine a light on the issues transgender people will face throughout their lives.

“My gender identity and my art are inextricably linked. It is my hope that this exhibition will move people to consider the issues transgender people faced in the past, as well as in today’s society”, said Annabelle Hampton

This exhibition follows from successful exhibitions held in 2019 at Greenspace Gallery, Carmarthen and the Gallery of Tea Traders, Carmarthen.

Annabelle Hampton was trained in Fine Art at the Birmingham Institute of Fine Art, University of the West Midlands (BA Hons) and at Aberystwyth University (MA).

Annabelle’s work will be on display throughout February.