A HAVERFORDWEST Community Interest Company has had a big boost in ensuring its continued success with the donations of a solar array and hundreds of thousands in grant funding.

Haverhub, located in the old Post Office building, is a gradually developing creative social enterprise, aiming to rekindle the town with a collaborative workspace, event centre and meeting rooms.

To help with the space’s continued renovation, the Welsh government has helped with a grant of £250,000 from the community facilities programme, which helps provides grants for organisations to buy and improve community-run buildings and projects.

This month also saw the instillation of a solar array on the roof of Haverhub, which will allow the CIC to keep costs low.

Speaking about the solar array, Haverhub director Jerry Evans said: “Having a solar array is a very positive thing, it shows a bit of hope that we may be able to save this planet and stop a bit of global warming.

“It’s nice that a local company - and many local investors - are helping out.

“It should save around eight tonnes of carbon each year - that’s the benefit for the environment - the benefit for us is we get free electricity.

“We are trying to do what we can for the environment.”

Mr Evans thanked ENGI who paid for the panels to be installed at no cost to Haverhub.

Speaking about the grants, Mr Evans said they were looking forward to phase two of the Haverhub renovations.

“The donations from the Welsh Government and hopefully from the lottery, will help us get the main building open by the end of the year.

“We are planning massive celebration for the opening of the main building, possibly a whole month of events.

“We would like to thank the public and the council for the support they have shown us and we look forward to everyone’s continuing support into the future.”