A FUNDRAISING walk around the Dale peninsula in aid of Withybush’s Ward 12 has raised nearly £4,000.

Despite the rain - staff, family and friends came together for the sponsored Walking for Memories Charity Walk, raising an incredible £3621.73 for Ward 12.

Senior Sister Lisa Marshall and student nurse Nina Griffiths said: “We would like to thank everyone who walked with us and helped out on the day. We had a fantastic day and despite the rain, it was enjoyed by all.

“The monies raised will enable Ward 12, Withybush Hospital to help purchase a much-needed bladder scanner and a new tilt and space chair for our patients. We have a fantastic team which together with our supporters have helped make this possible. Thank you.”