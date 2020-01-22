A DANGEROUS driver clocked up 110mph during a high-speed police chase while nearly double the legal alcohol limit.

Craig Bendall, of Cherry Tree Close, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Bendall, 26, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, dangerous driving, driving without third-party insurance and wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said officers were on routine patrol on the A477 at Sageston at 2.20am on January 2, when they spotted Bendall’s Ford Fiesta.

“He appeared to be driving somewhat erratically, his acceleration was not smooth.”

The officers directed Bendall to stop a layby, and he initially pulled in before speeding off.

“The defendant started to speed up significantly and police say he reached about 110mph at one point.”

Police followed as Bendall drove straight through a layby and back out onto the road. He then performed a u-turn in the middle of the road around a keep-left island, after crossing a roundabout, narrowly avoiding clipping the police vehicle.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He nearly caused the police car to have a collision.”

Bendall stopped the car of his own accord after turning towards Sageston and stated: “I pulled over, I pulled over. I’m sorry. I’m a drink-driver.”

He gave his brother’s name initially but volunteered his correct address.

When taken to the police station he was found to have 69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence Bendall and he will next appear at Swansea crown court on February 7.

He was released on unconditional bail and an interim driving ban was imposed.