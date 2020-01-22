SCHOOLS and local groups are invited to get upcycling to create a black and gold dragon and take part in Oriel y Parc's annual Dragon Parade.

The event will be held in St Davids at 11am on Saturday, February 29. It will feature local schoolchildren and community groups processing through the streets of Britain's smallest city with their dragons, accompanied by a live band.

"The theme for the parade in 2020 is Black and Gold, echoing the colours of the flag of St. David," said Claire Bates, Manager of Oriel y Parc.

"We hope to create an impressive visual display of black and gold dragons to celebrate the patron saint of Wales."

This year local artist, Elly Morgan, who specialises in sculpture from recycled and reclaimed materials, will be leading workshops in the run-up to the Parade.

These are available to new groups who wish to create a dragon head, and to groups who have supported the parade previously, in case they wish to update existing materials, or create something new.

Workshops are suitable for pupils of all key stages, and will be held on January 30 and 31 January, and February 3, 6, and .Sessions are available in the morning or afternoon. Each workshop is open to one class of children from each school or group, and places are available on a strictly first-come, first-served basis.

There is no charge for the workshops, which are supported by funds from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

However, schools may wish to collect materials in advance to make their dragons.

If your group or school would like to get involved call Oriel y Parc on 01437 720392 or email info@orielyparc.co.uk to register your interest in the workshops and parade event.