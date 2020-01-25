A FORMER worker on the railway line built in the 50s to the old Gulf refinery is organising a get-together later this month.

Alun Rees, of Llangwm, worked on the line in 1951-52.

Following a recent conversation with an engineer from the days of ’51 and ’52, Alun is now holding a get-together at the Nelson Hotel, Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven from 11am on January 29.

All who worked on the line are welcome to attend.

Alun may be contacted on 01437 891 818.