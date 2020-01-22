A TOWN council, slammed for continuing to display a mayoral portrait of former major David Boswell, convicted of child rape, has now removed the picture.

The photographic portrait was on display in Pembroke Town Hall, amongst other former mayors, more than a year after David Boswell, known as Dai, was found guilty of raping one girl and indecently assaulting another when they were both aged under 10.

He was jailed for 18 years in 2018 for historic child sex offences, pre-dating his time as mayor and county councillor.

The portrait of the disgraced former mayor was seen on display in the town hall this month.

Pembroke resident Marcel Laval, who previously stood for the St Mary North town council seat vacated by Boswell, said: “I find it disgusting that Pembroke Town Council are convinced they should hang a portrait of their convicted paedophile ex-mayor Dai Boswell in a place of honour alongside other former mayors to be admired by the public.”

Mr Laval, who raised the matter with Pembrokeshire County council’s monitoring officer, said any that supported the picture remaining “should seriously consider their positions of public office and resign immediately”.

Pembroke county councillor, and town councillor, Jon Harvey has previously said: “While he may have held the position for a short period, his conviction for the most heinous of crimes brought nothing but shame on the role and should not be celebrated."

Pembroke Town Council, contacted about the matter on January 17, stated on January 22: “The picture has been taken down already pending final decision by council at the next meeting.”

The next meeting of the town council is scheduled to take place at Pembroke Town Hall on Thursday, February 13.

It is believed members of the council may be seeking an extraordinary meeting to discuss the issue in advance of the February meeting.

Cllr Harvey said: ""If the photograph has been taken down, this is a good start. A decision will need to taken by full council whether it is permanently removed or not.

"Given the understandable public outcry, my preference would be to have a decision made via an extraordinary meeting of Council rather than wait until the next meeting on February 13. This will, however, require the support of at least four councillors."

A change.org online petition calling for the removal of the picture attracted more than 150 signatures.