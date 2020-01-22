The Torch Theatre will be screening live all of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations matches on the big screen across February and March.

Wales enter the 2020 Six Nations as defending champions after completing the Grand Slam in what was Warren Gatland’s last season in charge of the national team.

After an agonising semi-final defeat to South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, they are widely considered as one of the favourites to win the title and defend their crown. New head coach Wayne Pivac has big shoes to fill but some familiar faces return to the squad in the form of the British and Irish Lions duo of Taulupe Faletau and Rhys Webb, mixed in with some exciting new faces including the young Gloucester try scoring sensation Louis Rees-Zammit.

All will be to play for in what is sure to be a very competitive tournament.

The following games will be broadcast live at the Torch Theatre:

Saturday, February 1 – Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm (kick-off)

Saturday, February 8 – Ireland vs Wales - 2.15pm (kick-off)

Saturday, February 22 – Wales vs France – 4.45pm (kick-off)

Saturday, March 7 – England vs Wales - 4.45pm (kick-off)

Saturday, March 14 – Wales vs Scotland – 2.15pm (kick-off)

After showing four of Wales’ Six Nations matches last year and with the general interest in rugby at an all-time high, the Torch reckons it's a great place for young and old to watch the big matches live.

With quite possibly the biggest screen in Milford Haven and in the comfort of the auditorium, fans can sit back and watch the game while soaking up the atmosphere of international rugby in full cinema sound.

“After the success of the Welsh Rugby Team throughout 2019, it was an easy decision to continue to show Wales’ Six Nations games here at the Torch this spring," said Alex Lloyd, senior manager for marketing, press and communications.

"There was a brilliant atmosphere between fans last year and it was great to see some of the other teams being supported among the Welsh fans.

"This is a great opportunity for the Milford Haven community to come together to support the Welsh rugby team on the big screen. We welcome rugby fans and those new to the game to come and experience the big match action.

"Make sure you wear your rugby shirts with pride!”

To reserve your seat (including a Beer & Bun deal for £8, soft drinks and vegetarian/vegan options available) call the box office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk