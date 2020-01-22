PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is seeking information regarding two recent serious incidents of fly-tipping, one of which involved asbestos.

The first occurred on an unclassified road between Hodgeston and Manorbier Newton.

Some of the waste contains fairly distinguishable items and appears to be from various households, which suggests a business has removed items for cash and dumped it at the roadside.

The second incident relates to the dumping of asbestos roofing on Ryeland Road, near Templeton.

This occurred between 6.30 pm on Sunday, January 19, and 5am the following day.

Among the waste are items from the replacement roofing with a brand shown in the picture.

A council spokesman said: “We are looking for information into who may stock this brand and if anyone is aware of a roof replacement taking place where this was used. Tracks at the scene suggest a twin-axle vehicle was used to dump the waste.”

Any information on either incident could be forwarded to: environment.advisors@pembrokeshire.gov.uk