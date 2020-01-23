A VAN driver ended up being breathalysed after veering off the road during a routine stop by police near Heatherton on Tuesday evening, January 21.

The van, which had defective lights front and rear, was driven 20-25 yards along the verge on the B4318 near Heatherton.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Male, who veered completely off the road into the verge when stop checked, arrested on suspicion of drink-driving last night. Readings under charging limit provided at custody; no formal action taken. Duly reported for MOT and tax offences, vehicle seized for being driven whilst SORNed.”