A drunk man raised his fist to a police officer who took his can of beer away, a court has heard.

Colin Ellyatt, care of Beach Croft Gardens, Northampton, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, January 15.

Ellyatt, 47, pleaded guilty to using behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Tenby on January 14.

Gareth Waite, prosecuting, said two police officers responded to a report of a drunk man causing issues with other customers in a Tenby shop at 8.15pm.

“The defendant was drinking from a can of lager. He was unsteady on his feet and causing problems outside the store.

“He was flailing his arms and gesturing at another man.”

Ellyatt raised his fist in the air when one of the officers went to take his can from him, and he was swiftly taken to the ground and transported to Haverfordwest police station.

Mr Waite said: “He was talking and not making any sense. He said he was a general in the army and could hear 6.3 billion voices in his head telling him to do things.”

The bench was told he had previous convictions for public order offences.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Ellyatt had been on holiday in the area, and there had been an incident between him and another man in a shop.

“He insisted to PC Coleman that he would not have hit her, which she acknowledges afterwards.”

“There was no actual violence. The offence was over within a second.

“He did raise his fist to a police officer, even though he did not have any intention of using it.”

Magistrate took into account the night Ellyatt had spent in the cells as they fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.