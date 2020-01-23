TWO Pembrokeshire College staff members, Denys Bassett-Jones and Matthew Norman will complete a 280-mile bike ride next month to raise money for Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice

The pair will cycle from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. They will be part of a team of forty riders, including former world and Paralympic cycling champion Mark Colbourne MBE.

The Ride to the Rugby is scheduled to take four days in total, with the plan to arrive in time for the Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales.

"When I found out about this amazing fundraising opportunity, I signed up immediately," said Denys.

"Tŷ Hafan do some amazing work with families going through a very difficult time and I hope my pedalling efforts can help them in some way.

"I am extremely grateful to all those friends, family and local businesses that have supported me already, I just want to keep going now to raise as much as I can for such a worthwhile cause".

Matthew added: "It's such a wonderful opportunity to support a great charity. Having done lots of running events over the last 12 months I thought it was time to saddle up."

The pair are also holding a fundraising evening on Saturday, February 1, at the Sunshine Italian in Broad Haven, featuring Chris Didcote singing a range of Welsh and Italian songs to accompany a three-course meal.

If you would like to sponsor Denys and Matthew you can donate through their Just Giving pages: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denys-bassett-jones and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fatwelshblokeonabike.

Tŷ Hafan's Head of Events, Sali Thomas, added:

"Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan at the moment is more important than ever with a £1.5million hospice refurbishment to fund so we're incredibly thankful to the riders who are going above and beyond to help raise vital funds for the life-limited children and their families in Wales cared for by Tŷ Hafan."