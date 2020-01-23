STAFF members at a Haverfordwest opticians have raised more than £400 for Guide Dogs UK by completing a five kilometre obstacle challenge.

Optometrist Owain Jones, 24, and dispensing manager Gareth Riley, 36, completed the Tough Mudder endurance challenge in just under two hours, which involved traversing 13 obstacles that included muddy scrambles, pyramid climbs and more.

Mr Riley said: “I used to be in much better shape and I needed something to aim for.

“A few years a go rather than do a secret Santa we sponsored a guide dog, I thought I would do a Tough Mudder and carry on what we had already done.”

He said his training consisted of going to the gym a couple of times a week and working on his general cardio.

Guide Dogs UK offers a range of support besides specially-trained dogs.

This includes practical and emotional support to families with children who are visually impaired and ensuring children with sight loss are supported at school.

Mr Riley said: ‘Specsavers is proud to be a longstanding supporter of Guide Dogs UK, and given this relationship it seemed like the natural choice to fundraise for.

“We see first-hand what a positive impact the charity work has on people’s lives from customers who visit our store and wanted to do something to help towards the great work it does.”

Mr Riley said he would encourage others to try something like a Tough Mudder for charity but warned that people can get injured on them.

“It’s a really rewarding feeling completing an obstacle. We were shattered by the end. I slept well that night, I was so bruised I was purple.”

Gareth and Owain raised £415, which equates to 500 days of food for one guide dog puppy.