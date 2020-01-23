A YOUNG Haverfordwest boy is to pound the pavements in an attempt to raise money to help koalas caught up in the Australian fires disaster.

Riley Devine, aged 8, has set up a crowdfunding appeal which aimed to raise £100 but has already smashed through the £350 barrier.

Riley's dad, Daniel, said: " He absolutely adores koalas and is devastated with the current situation in Australia.

"Being quite a sensitive soul he has decided he wants to help the people trying to save his favourite animal.

"He has decided he will be running three miles non stop - supervised - in the coming weeks.

"Please if you can spare anything it would mean so much to him."

See justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rileydevinekoalarun to support Riley's efforts.