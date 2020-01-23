IT HAS been a busy start to the term at Ysgol Wdig. The school's Eco Council recently held a Second Hand is Super day. This was an initiative to recycle clothes that were old, unwanted or too small.

Each child bought in two pieces of unwanted clothing and could swap them with something else to take home. The response was fantastic and was another example of the great work of the school and Eco Council.

Pupils from years 5 & 6 also recently visited the GSUS bus at Ysgol Bro Gwaun. The pupils listened to bible and modern stories learning about ways to overcome emotions such as fear and anxiety.

The session was organised by Janet Hawking.

Before the holidays the school's Criw Cymraeg entertained guests from the community.

Guests refreshments while chatting to the children, They then listened to the children perform songs and carols.