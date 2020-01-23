CASH has been stolen from Newport's Richards Brothers depot during an overnight break in.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that entry to the coach depot on New Road was forced and a quantity of cash taken sometime overnight between Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday January 22.

A police spokesman said:

"Dyfed Powys Police is investigating a burglary which occurred at the Richards Bros Coaches depot in New road, Newport, Pembrokeshire sometime overnight Tuesday 21st into Wednesday 22nd January.

"Forced entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of cash stolen.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, by calling 101, online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.