DNA left on electrical tape helped track down a Haverfordwest man who stole nearly £17,000 of mobile phone batteries.

David Charles Roost, of North Court, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 21.

Roost, 33, admitted stealing 28 industrial mobile phone batteries from the Glasfryn mast site, Fishguard, on March 30, 2019.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Roost had been working as an engineer on the mast site at the time.

“He had legitimate access and a key to the storage cabinet at the base of the mast.”

The company had installed 28 heavy-duty back-up batteries at the mast in case of a power failure, which were removed by Roost and sold on.

He claimed he gained between £1,000 and £2,000 in scrap value when he sold the stolen items.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that Roost’s DNA was found on insulation tape used to secure the end of the electrical connections.

David Elvy, defending, said it had taken some time for Roost to be identified by DNA, and he disputed that the batteries were worth £16,800.

“He made full admissions in interview.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Roost will next appear at Swansea crown court on February 7.

He was released on unconditional bail.