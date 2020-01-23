The best family holidays are filled with memories and a break at Bluestone’s resort in Pembrokeshire gives you plenty of time to experience unforgettable magical moments together.

Here are a 6 reasons why a break at Bluestone Resort is a must!

1. The Bluestone Seasons

Beginning in January with the Winter Lights and followed by Myths and Legends, Summer Festival, Bwbach and finally, Christmasland, each new season transforms the picturesque resort into a vibrant and exciting place of wonder.

As well as seasonal activities and themed pop-up treats, every season has its own themed Spectacular Show, Parade and Festival which guests can join in with.

2. Blue Lagoon Water Park

The Blue Lagoon subtropical water park is a firm favourite and guests can visit as many times as they like free of charge. Lounge on the outdoor patio, take a dip in the bubble pool or zoom down the exhilarating flumes, ride the lazy river and take on the wave machine! If you arrive before your lodge check-in time then why not head straight to the pool to splash into holiday mode!

3. Serendome

It's the magic of the outdoors, under a beautiful transparent umbrella!

Bluestone has over 100 activities to experience and at the Serendome you’ll find the SkyWalk vertical high ropes obstacle course, Sand and Water Play, Wacky Racers and Starcatcher! Serendome is also home to the impressive 400-seat Cloud Amphitheatre where you can watch the new mesmerising Spectacular Shows!

4. Well Spa Retreat

While the children are off having the time of their lives there’s nothing wrong with scheduling in some time for you! The Well Spa Retreat is an oasis of tranquillity and the perfect place to spend a few hours of pure bliss. The award-winning therapists will brush away any aches and pains with tailored treatments, and the Thermal Suite and Hydrotherapy Pool will wash away the stresses of everyday life, leaving you feeling completely rejuvenated.

5. Camp Smokey

Deep in the Steep Ravine bathing in the beauty of the forest is the legendary Camp Smokey, where you can end your day dining under dark skies filled with stars at the woodland outpost.

Come for the shindig in the evening and Smokey Joe will lead you into a night of foot stomping fun as you dance to his unique beat! It’s an experience filled with marshmallows over the campfire, delicious food and panning for gold. Camp Smokey is open to guests from February Half Term until October.

6. Beaches galore!

There are over 50 beaches to choose from, and because Bluestone is located right in the middle of the beautiful county of Pembrokeshire they’re all an easy drive away. Whether you want to go crabbing, visit the backdrops for Hollywood films, or give surfing a try, Pembrokeshire has the perfect seaside paradise for you.