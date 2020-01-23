TENBY's all-weather RNLI lifeboat was launched for its first shout of this year this afternoon after a mayday call from a kayaker.

The lone seafarer reported that he was in difficulty between Tenby and Caldey Island.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water after the 12.15pm call, and headed for the position of local vessel Triton II which had also responded to the mayday.

They located the kayak about a quarter of a mile north east of Caldey’s Paul Jones’s Bay.

Once alongside, the lifeboat crew took the casualty aboard the Haydn Miller. Once the man had been assessed, he was found to be feeling unwell and - along with his kayak - was taken back to Tenby to be assessed by paramedics.

Once back at the station, the casualty took a shower to warm himself up whilst he waited for the arrival of the ambulance.