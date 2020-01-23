An unruly guest’s behaviour and his host’s poor judgement led to a Sutton man losing his licence and putting his job at risk.

Laurentiu Elvys Iacob, 47, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police carried out a routine check on Iacob’s Renault Megan at Cartlett, Haverfordwest, at 10.10pm on January 5.

“There is no allegation of bad driving. The officer could smell intoxicants coming from the car and the defendant’s breath.”

Iacob was found to have 83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is clearly a concern that he was about two and a half times the limit and he has a relatively recent conviction for the same offence.”

The court heard that this was Iacob’s second drink-drive offence within the last ten years.

David Elvy, defending, said Iacob had been entertaining friends over the festive season, when a drunk guest started becoming a nuisance during a party at his house.

“Mr Iacob tried to arrange a taxi to take him away, but there were difficulties. He had a drink but there had been a break in his drinking, and unfortunately he felt that he was safe to drive.

“He knows that he should not have relied on that judgement. He was stopped by the police and has to face the consequences.”

The court heard that Iacob was unsure whether he would be able to keep his job, sorting second-hand clothing, following the loss of his licence.

Magistrates banned Iacob from driving for 42 months and ordered him to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.