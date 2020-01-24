POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy from Hook on Thursday, January 23.

A letter was sent out to parents and carers by Haverfordwest High VC School headteacher Jane Harries following the death.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform you about the sudden death of a year nine pupil at our school.

“The children in Year nine were told this morning by myself and other pupils were told by their teachers during their lesson this afternoon.

“The full detail surrounding the death are not known at this stage – but children have been reassured that this is something that does not happen very often. Your child may or may not want to talk bout it, but it is likely that he/she will need your special care, attention and reassurance at this difficult time.

“We are deeply affected by the death, but we are trying, for the children’s sake, to keep the school as normal as possible over the coming days, whilst allowing the children opportunities to talk about the pupil if they wish to.

“Trained support staff and counsellors are helping to support us through this difficult time. If you feel that your child needs extra support, please let us know.

“Our thoughts are with the pupil’s family at this difficult time, and the whole school community sends them our sincerest sympathy and support.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s achievement leader, or Miss Thomas, pastoral support manager.”

Paul Lucas, chairman of the governing body at Haverfordwest High VC School, said: “The governors are shocked at the tragic loss of this young student.

“The family are in our thoughts at this very sad time.”

Headteacher, Jane Harries, said she and the staff were saddened by the news and send their heartfelt condolences to the family.

“We are supporting the pupils and general school community at this very difficult time” she added.

A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy, from the Hook area of Pembrokeshire.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Next of kin have been advised and are being supported.”