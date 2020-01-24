I ACCEPT that there are people out there with many different views and different opinions on the challenges that face our country and the way our country is run.

However, how we treat the most vulnerable in our world and society truly defines us, whether you are left, right, centre or any other political persuasion for that matter.

What I do have a problem with is the shocking stance of Pembrokeshire’s two local MPs Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb who this week (January 22) voted against protecting the rights of unaccompanied child refugees.

These children are desperate and fleeing places that are comparable to a horror film only to be told ‘no’ by this government.

Children should not be left to die in countries ravished by war when we can do more to help.

When the sixth richest country in the world can’t help these children, ask yourself, who can? and then, if this was your child, what would you think of Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart then?

JOSHUA BEYNON,

By email