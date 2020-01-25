PEMBROKE & Monkton Local History Society will be holding its next event on Saturday morning, February 1, in Pembroke Town Hall, which should be of great interest to many.

Archaeologist James Meek will be talking about Dyfed Archaeology Trust’s recent archaeological excavation in Pembroke Castle to discover the location of the birthplace of Henry VII.

The society will be providing coffee, teas and refreshments from 10am and proceedings will begin at 10.30am. Entry is free and all welcome.

Following this, the society will be holding its AGM on Friday, February 21, in Monkton Church Hall at 7.30pm.

Guest speaker will be John Evans who will give an illustrated talk on A new view on the Pembroke Dock Story.

Any queries, email pembrokehistory@live.co.uk and keep up to date with the Society by visiting its website www.pembrokeandmonktonhistory.org.uk and Facebook.