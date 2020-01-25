ON Wednesday, January 22, international sports stars Jonathan Thomas (Wales rugby union) and Nadia Lawrence (Wales football), both former pupils of Pembroke School, formally opened the new 3G sports pitch at Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School.

Jonathan and Nadia were hosted by pupils and staff from the PE department and, following a tour of the school, were invited to conduct training sessions with pupils.

Both commented on how fantastic the facilities were and what a great way to encourage sport in school.

The 3G pitch is located on the Pembroke Learning Campus and will be co-used by Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School and the Pembroke Leisure Services.