A Pembroke sex offender who repeatedly ignored court orders designed to protect young girls has been jailed.

Gareth Thomas James Flynn, aged 41, frightened a 14 year old girl who refused to get off a bus in case he managed to find out where she lived.

Flynn, now of Ashdale Lane, admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was jailed for 12 months.

Swansea crown court heard it was not the first time he had been jailed for ignoring the order.

Robin Rouch, prosecuting, said on November 2 last year he boarded a bus and sat close to the girl.

He engaged her in conversation and asked her how old she was. He continued to talk to her even after being told she was 14.

Mr Rouch said an adult passenger became so concerned that she moved to sit close to the girl and asked her if she was all right.

By chance Flynn got off at the stop the girl would have used but by then she had become afraid of him.

Mr Rouch said the passenger stayed with the girl until her parents could collect her.

Flynn’s barrister, Tom Scapens, said he thought the girl was older and had not engaged in a conversation of a sexual nature.

Judge Geraint Walters said Flynn had shown a “complete disregard” for the original SHPO.

“You seem to believe you can beat the system.

“Leave teenage girls alone. They are scared of you,” he added.

He told Flynn he would be on licence for 12 months after his release from prison.

And he reminded him that the SHPO remained in place.