A CHARITY gala concert is taking place at Ysgol Harri Tudor on Friday, January 31.

The concert starts at 7pm, featuring Bella Voce, Sarah Benbow, Suburban Soul, Connor Adams, Steven Richard Downes, The YHT Show Choir, Pembroke Dock Community Choir, and more.

Tickets, at £12 for adults and £7 for concessions, are available from the school’s reception on 01646 682 461.