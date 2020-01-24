HOW many drinks would you have when you're out with your kids?

It's a question that's sparked a debate on social media after it was revealed Wetherspoon pubs limit parents to two alcoholic drinks each if they have children with them.

The rule came to light after a picture was taken of a poster in a pub in Kent.

The poster, which has since been taken down, read: "As part of our licensing it is our responsibility to ensure that we are protecting children from harm.

"Therefore adults in charge of children will be allowed to have one alcoholic drink and a further alcoholic drink with a sit-down meal."

It has been a crime since 1902 to be drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven in a public place.

The offence can be punished by a fine or up to a month in jail.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: "The manager took the decision to put the poster in the pub to emphasise to customers that she would not allow parents to drink while their children were running round uncontrolled in the pub.

"The notice had a positive effect, with mostly good feedback."

Wetherspoon added: "There is a guideline, though not a policy, that we will serve the adult a maximum of two alcoholic drinks with their meal.

"The reason is that we don't want children being unruly in the pubs and parents thinking they can continue to drink while this happens."