MAGISTRATES are still to determine whether a new nightclub on the site of the former Chequers club should have been granted a premises licence.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee granted the application for the Queen of Clubs nightclub in Penally at its meeting in August 2019.

The owners had applied to open between 8pm and 4am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The committee decided to grant opening hours of 8pm to 3am adding that no licensable activities are permitted on Sundays, other than Sundays before a bank holiday Monday.

They also stipulated that the supply of alcohol should only be consumed on the premises and that it should be served in recyclable plastic containers.

However, an appeal was lodged against the decision by the owners of the Crackwell Holiday Park which adjoins the nightclub.

On Thursday (January 23), Magistrates in Haverfordwest watched a replay of the Sub-Committee meeting before hearing evidence.

Appellant Emma Thomas questioned Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing officer Charlotte Mathias on whether the committee had been given the relevant training after Cllr Aaron Carey stated in the meeting that he wasn’t aware of a part of the legislation.

Ms Mathias said that the council’s committee services team would have insisted on every member taking up the training.

Ms Thomas also questioned Dyfed-Powys Police Licensing officer Nigel Lewis about the number of accidents on the road outside the Queen of Clubs.

He said there had been 10 accidents since 2007 but added that he did not recall any pedestrians being involved in them.

The owners have already said they have been looking to provide a free shuttle bus or taxi at regular intervals to take patrons safely back to Tenby.

Club owner Faith Wooldridge asked Mr Lewis what he considered to be the busiest times around that area and he said it would have been in the daytime.

Ms Wooldridge added that they would do their best to make sure road users were aware there was an entrance to a nightclub coming up.

Emma Thomas also asked joint owner Carmel Clemas about the noise levels, but Mrs Clemas replied saying the noise would be set at whatever level was considered acceptable.

Ms Clemas also went on to say they could not do anything to stop people walking down the narrow road if they chose to ignore the offer of a free bus or taxi.

Ms Thomas added that a number of people had not given their thoughts on the plans as they were unaware this was an application to restore the former Chequers nightclub.

Magistrates will return on January 30 to hear closing statements before giving their verdict.