ON January 20 there was a big celebration in Lamphey Village Hall, marking 100 years of the country markets.

A substantial number of guests attended a delicious afternoon tea organised by the Pembrokeshire marketeers. Tables were laid immaculately, laden with plates of mouth-watering delicacies.

Not only were there delectable home-made cakes but sandwiches and savouries to tempt the tastebuds served with endless pots of tea.

Current and retired members gathered together with age ranges from throughout the decades. It was satisfying to see so many well in their 90s, enjoying the chat and

refreshments. Around the hall there were displays of memorabilia from the local markets. There was much laughter at the youthful looks and fashionable attire of producers and customers from many years ago.

There was a hint of sadness at seeing photos of members who are no longer with us, but their memory was recaptured with stories and anecdotes, told with affection.

Following a warm thank you to everyone who attended, a stunning commemorative cake was cut by Denise James and slices distributed amongst the tables.

The network of country markets throughout the UK, provides customers with home-made baked goods and locally grown garden produce.

Markets in Pembrokeshire include Pembroke, Tenby, Manorbier (in Jameston), Haverfordwest and St Davids.