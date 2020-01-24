A Saundersfoot man has denied assaulting a police officer.

Ian Jones, of Brewery Terrace, pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting an emergency worker and theft from a shop, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Jones, 53, denies stealing £16.66 of food and alcohol from Spar Stores, Saundersfoot, on August 6.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer in the village on August 19.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and a trial date was listed for February 20.

Jones was released on unconditional bail.