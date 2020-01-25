A WOMAN was left with a broken neck after her car was hit from behind and turned over.

Anthony Kiff of Port Lion, Llangwm, admitted driving without due care and attention in a case heard before Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 22.

The court was told that Kiff, 52, was driving on an unclassified road from Sardis to Rosemarket on September 17 last year.

The charge stated that Kiff's BMW collided with the rear of the victim's vehicle 'for unknown reasons.'

"This collision has caused the lead vehicle to go up the hedge and rest on its roof on the road. The defendant's vehicle also came to rest on its roof.

"As a result of the collision the lead driver sustained serious injuries consisting of a broken neck which has resulted in her having to wear a hard collar for 24 hours a day."

The victim also suffered a laceration to the head which needed 18 stitches.

Kiff also suffered cuts to the head.

Llanelli magistrates fined Kiff £120 and endorsed his driving licence with nine penalty points. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and prosecution costs of £85.