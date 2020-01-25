PEMBROKESHIRE Remakery's Repair Cafes will begin again next month alongside a relaunch of the remakery at the Feidir Castell industrial estate, Fishguard.

Last year the Remakery saved around six tonnes of goods from landfill and rescues 62 items at its monthly repair cafes.

This year the non-profit community organisation is focusing on repurposing and upcycling furniture which will be displayed in the new showroom, opening on February 8.

Commissions can also be taken, either to give an already-owned piece a new lease of life or to customise an item from the showroom.

Bike renovation will remain a focus. Bikes are saved from landfill repaired, fully serviced, cleaned and given a 21-point safety checklist before being sold at a very reasonable price.

Other items are being repurposed into unique homewares, a great example of this is the bike part lamps, made from unsalvageable bikes and currently in Newport's Café Pwnc.

"We want people to be able to buy the best quality that they can and have items that will last" said the Remakery's Nicky Middleton-Jones.

"We want to encourage that by having a showroom and selling pieces that we remade and repaired."

The remakery also runs workshops to help people hone their upcycling skills. In February these include a mandala workshop Wednesday 12 and funky furniture painting on Saturday 15 and 22.

There will also be an open day on Saturday, February 29 between 11am and 3pm.

Simple and quick repairs will be made at the free repair cafes which will offer free fixing, refreshments and the chance to share and learn skills.

Typical repairs include; basic bicycle maintenance, electrical appliance repair, computing assistance, sewing, ornament repair, and woodworking. Volunteers will take a look at most things except microwaves.

"From February Repair Cafes will take place at the Remakery, bringing the community together and contribute to building our zero-waste hub," said the Remakery's Nicky Middleton-Jones.

"Climate Change is high on the agenda at present and we are leaders in working towards a circular economy at community level to reduce carbon emissions and become zero waste by 2050.

The Repair cafe will take place on Saturday, February 8, from 10.30am until 1am.It is free and open to all.

The Remakery is also looking for volunteers to support the café either by baking a cake, helping provide refreshments, hosting, administration and repairs.

To get involved or for more information, contact the Remakery on remakerypembrokeshire@gmail.com , ring 01437 700205 or pop into Unit 8, Feidr Castell Business Park, Fishguard, between 10am and 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.