BLUESTONE National Park Resort is delighted to be supporting PATCH, fighting hunger and hardship across Pembrokeshire.

In the last year, through the Bluestone Foundation Community Fund, sponsorship has been received for the refit of PATCH’s new shop in Milford Haven. Bluestone staff have also been delighted to give their time and expertise to support the infrastructure work in the premises.

Bluestone – through making a difference locally – have also donated £634 from plastic bag sales. On top of this £95 was donated from money that was found on the Resort and left unclaimed. It was the Housekeeping Team’s wish that the money be given to PATCH to support the excellent work that they do.

Speaking following his visit to PATCH, Marten Lewis Head of Corporate Responsibility at Bluestone said: ‘PATCH do such a fantastic job supporting individuals and families across Pembrokeshire that are facing hardship. We are delighted to be supporting the charily through both donations and expertise, in any way we can.”.

Tracy Olin from Patch said ‘We are so appreciative to the Bluestone Foundation for the financial support for our shop. We are also grateful for all the support we receive from Bluestone and their lovely staff. It’s made a huge difference and enables us to continue supporting those who struggle in our community.’