A Haverfordwest man is to appear at crown court after Class B drugs were discovered in his home.

Tomos John David Lindley, of High Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to possession of six grams of cannabis when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police suspected drug use in the vicinity of Lindley’s home at 4pm on January 2.

The searched his flat after smelling cannabis in the air and discovered the drugs in two batches.

Lindley, 21, made full admissions at the scene.

He stated: “Everything here is mine, it’s nothing to so with the other people.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He fully cooperated with the police to make sure that some innocent people were not arrested as well.”

David Elvy, defending, said police initially arrived to call at a neighbouring property, but could smell cannabis coming from Lindley’s room.

“One of his friends was leaving and the police came in.

“It was a relatively small amount.”

The court heard he had a previous similar conviction.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction after hearing that Lindley was subject to a suspended sentence.

He was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on February 7.