A MILFORD man with a record for bullying women has been told to expect a jail sentence for his latest offending.

Richard Michael Mottram, aged 28, appeared at Swansea crown court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Mottram admitted using controlling and coercive behaviour towards the victim between January 1, 2018, and December 12, 2019.

Mottram, of Milton Crescent, also admitted assaulting the victim on December 11, 2019.

His barrister, Dean Pulling, said Mottram had two previous convictions for similar offences, one involving the same victim and one a former partner.

Judge Geraint Walters said there could be only one sentence and there was no point in asking a probation officer to prepare a report into is background.

Mottram will be sentenced on January 29 and was remanded in custody until then.