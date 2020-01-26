A trolley load of goods was stolen, sold and eaten during a Pembroke Dock woman’s shoplifting spree.

Tina Ann Rees, of Wellington Street, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Rees, 31, filled up a trolley with stole meat, fruit and vegetables while in Tesco, Pembroke Dock, on October 21, and simply walked out with it.

She was identified by CCTV footage and made full admissions when arrested.

“She said she was short of money at the time and sold the items to obtain money. She actually ate some of the food herself. The items were not recovered.”

It was estimated that at least £50 of groceries were stolen.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the theft was committed during a ‘spree’ of similar offending, but he did not know why it could not have been dealt with along with the current charge.

Magistrates fined her £40 and ordered her to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.