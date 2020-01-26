A SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD maths whizz from Crundale was the only Welsh youngster to be selected for a maths training camp in Hungary.

Rhys Lewis was one of just 21 people from the UK to be selected to go to the UK Maths Trust (UKMT) training camp in Budapest over the Christmas holidays.

The 16-year-old was given a busy schedule, starting at 8am every morning with problem solving and then a lecture from a visiting speaker.

Rhys achieved his spot by performing well in the UKMT individual senior challenge in November, getting through to the next round.

The youngster now had another round to compete in on January 30, which will determine if he is picked for an Easter camp held at Cambridge University.

Rhys is currently studying maths, further maths, chemistry, physics and music, is hoping to go one to study maths at either Cambridge or Oxford.

Ellen Wilkinson, a teacher at Rhys’ school, said Rhys successfully completed his maths GCSE in year eight and was part of a team that took Sir Thomas Picton School to London twice to compete in the Junior Team Challenge final.

Rhys was also got invited to a summer camp at Oxford University in August 2018 where he first got to meet like minded mathematicians.