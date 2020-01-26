A HAVERFORDWEST department store recently presented their charity of the year for 2019 with a massive cheque.

Vincent Davies presented their Charity of the Year for 2019, Ty Hafan, with a massive cheque for £12,543.25.

Ty Hafan, the Children’s Hospice which is based in Sully, Penarth, is one of the UK’s leading paediatric palliative care charities and offers care to children and support for their families, throughout Wales.

The much-loved charity was voted for by Vincent Davies employees and fundraising included, a quiz night hosted by Cafe Vincent, numerous raffles, bake sales, decorate a tree for charity, Christmas jumper day, charity boxes at till points, carrier bag sales, grand charity raffle plus more.

Sarah John, the joint managing director, said: “We are tremendously proud of all of the staff, customers, suppliers and representatives of Ty Hafan for their efforts and generosity, resulting in the huge grand total raised.

“This is the biggest amount we have raised to date.

“We cannot forget to thank our singing penguins, The Snow Drifters, as the donation box located at their enclosure contributed a whopping £6,849 towards the total raised.

“Thank you to all.”