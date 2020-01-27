FISHGUARD'S historic Charterhouse Lifeboat will receive a hero's welcome at her new home in the West Wales Maritime Heritage Museum next month.

One hundred and ten years after the ground-breaking lifeboat was first launched and a decade after she was brought back to her home port, the boat will now be a star attraction at the Pembroke Dock museum.

The Charterhouse Trust, a group of volunteers local to Fishguard area, will continue to care for the vessel.

The trust – who initiated the return of the boat to Goodwick in 2009 – is now working to raise funds to create a shelter and exhibition for the boat at Pembroke Dock.

"The Charterhouse is very much part of the maritime history of Fishguard and Goodwick," said Charterhouse Trust chairman Gwilym Price.

"By moving her to the maritime heritage museum she will able to be on display to the public with proper interpretation,"

The boat will now be on public view for the 100th anniversary of her most famous rescue – the doomed Dutch ship Hermina which foundered on Needle Rock on December 2, 1920.

The intrepid lifeboat crew, led by coxswain John Howells, carried out a heroic operation, saving the crew with just one fatality. Their feat was honoured with the boat and crew being taken to London and receiving medals from the then Prince of Wales.

The Charterhouse will have an official hero's reception in Pembroke Dock on Friday, February 14.

An official welcoming committee will led by the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, plus the mayors of Pembroke Dock and Fishguard and Goodwick. There will be a short illustrated talk on the boat's illustrious history.

During her stay at the museum, restoration work will continue to be carried out by volunteers.

The Charterhouse Trust is now working on plans to commemorate the rescue's centenary this December.

"From the trust's point of view, we are pleased to be working with the Maritime Heritage Museum to ensure the Charterhouse continues to be looked after and cherished as an important part of west Wales maritime history," added Mr Price.