AN evening of cocktails and canapes is being served up in aid of Pembrokeshire charity Belle's Story.

The good cause is a lasting legacy to brave and beautiful 10-year-old Belle, from Wolfscastle, who tragically lost her courageous battle with interstitial lung disease last year.

In her memory, the charity aims to fulfil her wish to raise awareness of organ donation and support young people with life-changing illnesses by giving them experiences of their dreams, just like Belle herself received.

The ladies night out is being hosted by Celtic Wellbeing at Meadow House Holiday Park, Amroth on Wednesday February 12 and will offer free mini treatments, fitness and wellbeing demonstrations, as well as a demonstration with one of the UK’s leading nutritionists Ellen Picton, of Healthaspire.

Those attending can also enjoy a complimentary swim in the heated pool, take home a goody bag with complimentary vouchers and get free entry into the win a luxury hot tub holiday competition.

The event is also an ideal chance to see first hand the new-look Meadow House following a multi-million pound refurbishment programme.

“We are looking forward to welcoming lots of lovely ladies to our special evening, showing them all the wonderful facilities on offer at Meadow House and at the same time raise vital funds to help Belle’s Story in the excellent work they do,” said fitness manager Laura Jenkins.

Added Belle’s Story chairman Mandy Stirling: “The continued support from the people of Pembrokeshire is overwhelming.

“Without the support to the charity, children who are suffering from life-limiting illnesses would not benefit from the best possible experiences and kindness we aim to give them.

“We are grateful to Celtic Holiday Parks for raising money to Belle’s Story.”

Tickets are £15 and to book, call Croft Country Park on 01834 812438.

Celtic Holiday Parks’ last ladies night, in aid of the DPJ Foundation, raised £500 and was a sellout.