ACCESS to a new multi-user path in Pembrokeshire is being restricted by inconsiderate parking.

Motorists are ignoring the obvious No Parking sign on the access gates to the path in Canaston Woods, despite a large parking space less than 400m down the road.

Pembrokeshire County Council member for Martletwy, Cllr Di Clements, said she was 'disappointed' to see cars parked at the start of the path between Blackpool Mill and Eagle Lodge, which was only completed last year.

The path, which is part of the 17km route between Narberth and Haverfordwest, is designed for walkers, cyclists, those with impaired mobility, horse riders and horse carriages.

But because of the inconsiderate parking, many users - particularly the equestrian ones - struggle to gain access.

Said Cllr Clements: "It is disappointing that people are parking at the entrance to the new multi-user path at Blackpool Mill, which has been built using a considerable amount of public money. It is especially frustrating when it says no parking on the gate and yet they continue to do so, especially when there is more suitable and easy parking a short distance away. By parking inappropriately, people are restricting entitled users from using the path."

The surfaced path forms part of the 'active travel route', which incorporates traffic-free sections and quiet roads, tracks, bridleways and public footpaths to link the two key Pembrokeshire towns.

Wherever possible, it is multi-user, meaning it is accessible to walkers, cyclists, the mobility-impaired and equestrians.