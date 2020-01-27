AN Australian-themed restaurant in Pembrokeshire is holding a fundraiser in support of the country's bushfire crisis.

The Kookaba in Saundersfoot is arranging the charity night on Thursday February 6 in aid of two separate charities which are helping both the people and animals of Australia.

Restaurant manager Faye Hilling said that staff will be volunteering their time unpaid for the evening.

She added: "On the evening guests will be greeted with an Aussie lager or soft drink on the house; there will be a set menu with a choice of three separate starters, mains and desserts, the menu will be tailored to include people with gluten intolerances and also for people who do not eat meat or dairy. The meal will be concluded with coffee and mints and there will be live music throughout the evening.

"Money for any extra drinks that the customers would like to have with their meals will go straight into a donation box as 100 per cent of the proceeds are being donated and there will be the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets.

"The raffle prizes will come in Aussie themed gift boxes and the winners will be announced on the evening."

Tickets for the evening, at £35 each, are available from the restaurant.