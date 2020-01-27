PLANS are afoot to extend Fishguard's Co-op store by a further 275 square metres and change the entrance.

The plans have been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council to extend the existing store, change the exterior of the building and to install refrigeration equipment, as well as for associated external works.

A planning application by the Pegasus Group on behalf of the Co-op suggests that moving the entrance to the store makes sense, after alterations to the existing area as a result of the Chimneys Link roadworks.

The report reads

"As a result of the changes surrounding the site discussed above, the current entrance is no longer in the best position to relate well to the surroundings."

The plans propose to relocate the entrance to the southeast side of the building, near to the new car park and the area opened up by the demolition of the old Ship and Anchor pub extension.

The plans also include a 267 square metre extension along the Southwest side of the building which will be used to accommodate a larger and rearranged back-of-house area as well as additional sales floorspace.

The store's refrigeration plant will be relocated to the roof of the new extension and enclosed with solid fencing.

There will be alterations to the exterior of the building to update its appearance and the unloading area at the back of the store will be modified.

There will also be minor external alterations including changes to the railings and steps, relocation of the trolley bay, and recladding of the existing roof

The application states that the alterations will improve the appearance of the store and represent a beneficial investment to Fishguard.

Members of the public can comment on the application 19/0926/PA on the council's website.