TWO PEMBROKESHIRE towns have missed out on the top spots in the Great British High Street Awards.

Narberth was amongst just 12 shortlisted in the Champion High Street category of the awards, and one of just three in Wales. Meanwhile Pembroke was one of seven Welsh towns amongst the 28 UK-wide lining up for honours in the Rising Star section.

However, accolades in the contest - and thousands of pounds of prize money – eluded the Pembrokeshire pair when the Welsh town of Treorchy was crowned both UK and Welsh champion, and Palace Street, Caernarfon won the Rising Star award for Wales.

The contest is backed by Visa, whose UK and Ireland managing director, Jeni Munday, said: “Treorchy and Palace Street, Caernarfon are fantastic examples of communities that have made huge strides in transforming their high street to significantly improve the experience for locals and visitors alike.

"For Treorchy, a rich cultural calendar combined with a desire to experiment with new ways to drive people to shop local shows how independent businesses can come together to make the high street a better place for all. Palace Street, Caernarfon’s determination to improve the high street’s aesthetics, through an umbrella art installation led to a reported increase in footfall.”