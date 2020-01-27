FISHGUARD'S Hooked@31 was recognised as one of the best in the UK at the National Fish and Chip awards last Thursday.

The Fishguard fryers were whittled down from 10,500 chippies across the UK to be named one of the top ten in the UK and one of the best two in Wales.

The National Fish & Chip Awards is a UK-wide competition celebrating true excellence in the fish and chip industry organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

Hailing from across the country, entrants are judged on far more than just the fish and chips they cook and serve. Sustainability, menu innovation, catering for special dietary requirements, customer service and marketing activity are all part of the package.

Hooked@31, owners Gethin and Charlette Rand attended the awards ceremony in London on Thursday, January 23, where they picked up their trophy.

On Friday they were back behind the fryers for the chippy's popular fish fryday.

"We had a really lovely time at the National Fish & Chip Awards," said Charlette. "It really is a great industry to be involved in.

"To be judged as a UK top ten shop out of 10,500 fish & chip shops, and one of only two in Wales, we are pretty chuffed.

"Well done to all the winners, we had a great day celebrating with you all. Thank you to Seafish and sponsors for a great day.

"Thank you as always to team Hooked, who help make this all possible and our customers for supporting us."