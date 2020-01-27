A drunk woman who glassed a total stranger has been made the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

Hannah Hayes, aged 39, of Crymych admitted assaulting Abby Price causing her actual bodily harm.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how on February 9 last year Ms Price had gone to the Black Lion in Cardigan with friends.

Hayes approached her and began shouting and then insulting her.

Ms Price had no idea who she was and tried to ignore her but Hayes would not go away and called her a “plain, moody, miserable bitch.”

She then picked up an empty pint glass and threw it “with force” into Ms Price’s face, causing bruising and a cut close to her left eye.

Mr Jones said Hayes, of Maes yr Yrfa, had previous convictions for battery and at the time was under a community order for previous offending.

Hayes’ barrister, David Singh, said he accepted the attack had been completely unprovoked.

Hayes, he said, had had a problem with alcohol for many years. She had been so drunk on the night in question she had no recollection of the assault.

The judge, Miss Recorder Lucy Crowther, said the cut to Ms Price had been extremely close to her left eye and could have led to a far more serious injury.

Jailing Hayes now, she said, would cause harm to her young son.

Hayes was jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years, and told to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to attend 30 days of a rehabilitation activity.