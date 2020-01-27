THE MUSICAL and public speaking talents of young people have been showcased at the Pembrokeshire finals of two Rotary contests.

The organisation’s Young Musician and Youth Speaks competitions began at club level, with individual winners progressing to the county contests.

The Young Musician final was held at Pembrokeshire College’s Merlin Theatre, with the two winners both from Ysgol y Preseli and sponsored by Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club.

The winning vocalist was Ffion Thomas, with marimba player Carys Underwood the successful instrumentalist.

The event was organised by Pembroke Rotary, and compered by president Gavin Lloyd, and the judges were Norma Ridout and Philippa Roberts.

Assistant governor for Pembrokeshire, Mary Adams, who presented the certificates, described the evening as a ‘musical extravaganza’ and praised the talent of the young instrumentalists and vocalists.

She added: “The Rotary Young Musician competition celebrates this talent with a sequence of competitions that offer thousands of young people the chance to demonstrate their musical skills, whether classical or modern.

“This four-stage national competition aims to encourage development of musical talent and offers young people an experience of performing on a public stage, an opportunity to showcase their musical talent and impartial feedback of their performance by experienced adjudicators.”

The Youth Speaks final in Narberth, hosted by Narberth and Whitland Rotary, saw Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Haverfordwest High and Ysgol Harri Tudur challenging for honours.

Subjects up for debate included plastic surgery, body dysmorphia, The Kardashians and the banning of cruise ships.

Intermediate (under 14) winners were Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, who were sponsored by Fishguard and Goodwick Rotary. Individual winners were: best chair, Elin Powell, Haverfordwest High; best proposer, Nathan Howe, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and best opposer, Natasha Bebb-Murphy, Ysgol Dyffryn Taf.

Senior winners were Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, with honours for the team’s Olivia Disney (best chair) and Grace Kind (best proposer). Daisy Smith from Ysgol Harri Tudur won best opposer.

All the winning teams and musicians now go forward to the South Wales finals next month.