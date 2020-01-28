HUNDREDS of pounds of help is on its way to Australia's fire disaster fund, thanks to the efforts of a Tenby school.

Children and staff dressed up in Australian colours at St Teilo's School for their Australian Day which raised over £300.

And three pupils from Year 3 added another £20 by running a colouring competition.

Headteacher Angie Nicholls dressed up as Australian goalkeeper Maty Ryan, with Class 4 holding a lookalike competition for the Australian star.

Classes also researched Australia in their lessons to add to their knowledge of the country.