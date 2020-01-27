Were you lucky enough to witness the likes of Elton John, Deep Purple, Status Quo, Desmond Dekker, Hot Chocolate and a whole host of other incredible bands at The Queens Hall, Narberth?

Did you come along to any of the legendary Queens Hall gigs during the heady days of the late 60s and 70s? Then now's your chance to tell us all about it.

Thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund, the hall is now able to collect the stories, memorabilia and experiences of an entire generation before they are lost.

The Queens Hall manager, Lara Herde says: “It’s just incredible to think that our Hall has hosted such rock band royalty over the years.

"They say if only these walls could talk! But instead we are asking the teenagers of 1960s and 70s Pembrokeshire to come forward to share, re-live and record their stories and memories once again.

"With the help of the National Lottery, we will create a very special archive and permanent exhibition here at The Queens Hall, to ensure these unbelievable moments are not forgotten.”

There are many ways in which you can get involved. If you have any memorabilia or would like to share your experiences, then come along to the Queens Hall on Saturday, February 1, from 10am for the first Memories of a Generation day.

There will be music of the 60s and 70s, tea and cake plus a warm welcome by volunteers, plus BB Skone, who will be recording stories and reminiscing of the many gigs gone by.

If you are unable to attend, then the second Memories of a Generation day will be held before the Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band gig at the Queens Hall on February 29.

For more information or to get involved, contact Lara on manager@thequeenshall.org.uk or 01834 861212.