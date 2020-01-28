NEW life will be breathed into an under-loved piece of British military history in Pembroke Dock, its new owners have said.

Pembroke Dock's Defensible Barracks, one of "west Wales' most iconic buildings" has been put up for sale many times in recent years, before being recently sold to developers VR1844 LTD.

The grade II listed fort was built in the Victorian period to provide defence for the Royal Dockyard.

Sitting on the crest of Barrack Hill, the Defensible Barracks has extensive views over the town and the Milford Haven waterway.

In 2009 the barracks was declared the second most endangered Victorian or Edwardian building in Britain.

This trace Bastion fort is one of the best preserved in Europe and one of only a few remaining in Great Britain.

The enclosed parade ground remains notable for being the finest Georgian-style square in Wales.

New owner, VR1844 LTD, is a mix of history lovers, town planners and property developers who specialize in restoring historic buildings.

VR1844Ltd office manager Tanya McDermott said: “VR1844 believe people never truly own a building but are the buildings guardians for a period of time.

"Taking the view that it is only the right development for the right building at the right time it is our privilege to bring the building back into life, repair, nurture and give back to the local community, not to shut the main doors and lock the building away from people who are interested in it and its history.

“VR1844 Ltd who have brought this very under-loved and not looked after building, want to bring the buildings back into life with a mix of community uses, together with a number of dwellings that will breathe life back into the buildings.

“To do this VR1844 are already working hard with CADW, Pembrokeshire County Council and local councillors to bring forward a scheme that all parties can support, and the community can once again be proud of.”